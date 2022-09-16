LOOK: Leading teams just kilometres apart in Sasol Solar Challenge

Durban - Just 19km is what separates the top two teams in the Sasol Solar Challenge as the eight-day competition draws to a close in the Western Cape on Friday. It was a tense time for teams as they tried to make the most of the last two days of the competition, according to Sasol Solar Challenge director Robert Walker.

The Agoria Solar Team from France and the Brunel Solar Team from Germany led the pack, covering a distance of 3 780.7km and 3 770.6km respectively. Team Brunel’s solar-powered car. Picture: David Ritchie African News Agency (ANA) Thursday’s leg of the race saw teams having two loop options: a short one with a distance of 19.5km and a 38.4km loop, while the day’s distance was 379km. Top teams did multiple loops before reaching the finish line in Riversdale.

From South Africa, only the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) Solar Team did a loop. “We did one longer loop today, that’s all we could do,” said TUT Solar Team managers. “Today’s route had a few uphills, and this was really challenging for us, but it was a good test, preparing us for tomorrow, the last day of the event,” they added.

Team Agoria’s solar-powered vehicle. Picture: David Ritchie African News Agency (ANA) Despite not making any loops on Thursday, the North West University (NWU) covered 322km from Jeffreys Bay to Riversdale. “We didn’t do any loops today, but we are proud that we have successfully conquered all the hills along the route without trailing our solar car, but only towards the finish line,” said Wynand Grobler, team spokesperson. Spokesperson for team Agoria, Emma Stalmans, said they were excited to make the finals.

“We were able to make up 19km on our biggest rivals today. It is therefore promising to be a very exciting final stage of the Sasol Solar Challenge tomorrow,” Stalmans said. Meanwhile, the leaders from Brunel covered 590.5km yesterday. “We encountered a few challenges throughout the route from the start to the finish line. These include speed limit and having to drive among big trucks. However, we look forward to the final day tomorrow,” said Lucas Frantzen, team spokesperson.

Walker said: “Today was really an exciting but tense day as well for the teams. They all wanted to do their best and use these last two days to cover as many kilometres as possible before crossing the official finish line.” For Friday’s final leg, teams will have to race to the V&A Waterfront with a stop in Caledon.