LOOK: Springbok Elton Jantjies appears in court for malicious damage to property

Durban - World Cup-winning South African flyhalf Elton Jantjies malicious damage to property case was postponed to June 3 by the Kempton Park Magistrates Court on Monday. The case was postponed for further investigation, according to media outside the court on Monday.

According to Jantjies legal team there is a possibility that the case could be resolved through mediation. According to the NPA in Gauteng, Jantjies is charged with malicious damage to property and contravention of the aviation act. Jantjies was arrested by the police at OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday after an alleged incident took place during an Emirates flight from Dubai to Johannesburg.

The 31-year-old Springbok allegedly broke a light on the plane, according to his agent James Adams, but local media reports suggested Jantjies was involved in an altercation with an air hostess.

Jantjies was released on bail and was expected to appear in the Kempton Park court in the East Rand district of Gauteng. According to his agent, Jantjies and his family were on their way home from Turkey with a layover in Dubai. “It’s alleged that while on board the plane, a light was damaged. We believe that the incident has been unnecessarily heightened.

“Our client, however, remains compliant with the investigation process and will address the matter with the seriousness it beckons,” Adams said. “In closing, I can confirm that Mr Jantjies has been released and is not in police custody,” he added. Mr Elton Jantjies Press Release - by James Adams, CEO of In Touch Sports and Agent to Elton Jantjies. pic.twitter.com/0Bmk8xsfGR — In Touch Sports (@InTouchSports) May 15, 2022 Police spokesperson Colonel Athlende Mathe confirmed that Jantjies was arrested on Sunday.

“The SAPS can confirm that the 31-year-old man who was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport for malicious damage to property has been released on bail. “The man was arrested upon arrival at ORTIA on Sunday morning at 8:50,” Mathe said. But a report by News24 painted a different picture of Jantjies’s arrest, saying that the Springbok allegedly beat against the door of a toilet, shouting at an air hostess.