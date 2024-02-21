Lukhanyo Calata: ‘People at NPA cannot imagine how they have failed victims, survivors of apartheid atrocities’

People who interfere with the processes of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) must be exposed and held accountable, activist and award-winning veteran journalist, Lukhanyo Calata said. He welcomed the report by Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza which found that the NPA, as the State entity responsible for discharging the mandate to bring justice to the victims and survivors of apartheid-era crimes committed between March 1, 1960, and December 5, 1993, have failed in its mandate.

In an interview with IOL, Lukhanyo, the son of Fort Calata, one of four anti-apartheid activists from Cradock, assassinated by the government in 1985, said senior counsel and former commissioner of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), Ntsebeza, was “spot on”. “The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has failed us in a manner that the people there can't even begin to imagine. They allowed themselves to be bullied by unprincipled ANC politicians at the expense of the law and the people those laws are meant to protect,” said Lukhanyo. “The NPA is meant to prosecute without fear or favour - but we now know that is not true as there was fear and there was favour. There was fear of [African National Congress] ANC politicians and favour of apartheid murderers and criminals,” he said.

A photo exhibition about the life of Fort Calata one of the leaders in the Cradock Four is at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda. File Picture: Phando Jikelo/Independent Media “Today, we have widows like my mother and families such as those of the PEBCO 3 who sit without answers for their husbands and fathers' murders because ANC politicians interfered and prevented the NPA from prosecuting their murderers.” The journalist insisted that the people who are at the heart of interference with NPA processes must be exposed and held accountable. “The worst part is that the NPA allowed themselves to be controlled by these corrupt politicians at the expense of the law,” Lukhanyo said.

“Those involved must be exposed and held accountable for their crimes as they have deliberately sought to undermine the kind of society for which our fathers died for,” said the co-author of ‘My father died for this’. 'My Father Died for This' by Lukhanyo Calata, Abigail Calata (Tafelberg Publishers Ltd) Last year, IOL reported that Ntsebeza SC had been appointed by the NPA to review its performance with respect to the prosecution of long-outstanding Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) matters. Ntsebeza SC’s express finding is that the NPA failed in its mandate.

“The consequences of this failure have manifested themselves in the vast number of cases that have now become irredeemable - memories have faded, witnesses have died, perpetrators have died, evidence which should have been archived, has, over time, got lost or destroyed - or both,” an extract of the explosive report compiled by Ntsebeza for the NPA reads. “Against these odds, one has to ask, how it is even possible to realise the national social compact struck with victims and all South Africans – to achieve accountability and justice.” Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza SC. File Picture: Leon Nicholas At the time when Ntsebeza was appointed to compile his legal opinion, the NPA said it was taking an important step to further enhance its efforts to deal with and prosecute cases stemming from the TRC.

In his report released on Monday, Ntsebeza advised the NPA to pursue the establishment of an independent commission of inquiry under either section 84(2)(f) of the Constitution, or the Commissions Act, 1947 to investigate the extent of, and rationale behind, the political interference with the NPA between the period 2003 and 2017. “Our limited research has revealed that truth and reconciliation processes in other countries have shown that reconciliation requires political will, joint leadership, trust building, accountability and transparency, as well as a substantial investment of resources,” said Ntsebeza. “The failure to investigate and prosecute TRC related cases points to an unwillingness on the part of the post-apartheid establishment to exploit science and technology and human resources for purposes of investigating and prosecuting TRC related cases.”

However, Ntsebeza asserted that in the renewed focus that the NPA is placing on investigations and prosecutions of TRC related cases/crimes, he hoped that there will be no continuation of the kind of political interference that characterised the progress, or lack thereof, in achieving the prime objectives of investigations and prosecutions of the TRC related matters in the almost three decades since 1998, “to say nothing about the zero progress since 2003”. “We also urge that, in the renewed focus the NPA is placing in the TRC prosecutions and related matters, all organs of State should work in a collaborative manner, and with a unified focus, because we believe that it is not too late to bring justice to some of the remaining victims,” said Ntsebeza. The appointment of Ntsebeza SC last year came after the Rodrigues judgment in the South Gauteng High Court in 2019, which called for the investigation of alleged political interference in the TRC cases.

That case dealt with the application made by the now deceased apartheid era police officer Joao Rodrigues, who was seeking a permanent stay of prosecution related to the death of apartheid activist Ahmed Timol in 1971. Joao Rodeigues who was charged for the murder of activist Ahmed Timol has died. File Picture: Itumeleng English/Independent Media In September 2021, the NPA established a TRC Component within the office of the Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions (DNDPP), advocate Rodney De Kock, to manage all investigations and prosecutions of TRC related matters. The NPA, under DNDPP De Kock, then procured the legal opinion of Ntsebeza SC for a review of the work carried out under the TRC Component for its effectiveness and extent to which it is fit for purpose.

“We are instructed that the intention is for the TRC Component to complete its work in five years,” Ntsebeza noted in his report. The senior counsel also highlighted that the legacy that the TRC has left on South African society “is deep and fraught with frustration and a feeling of betrayal” by apartheid victims/survivors and their families, by the post-apartheid South African government. “The approach taken by this country is, at best, infuriatingly incomprehensible. Closure for victims/survivors, regrettably, has not happened,” said Ntsebeza in his report.

By way of background, on October 29, 1998, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission published a comprehensive report setting out its activities and findings “based on factual and objective information and evidence” collected or received by it or placed at its disposal. The TRC Report was compiled in terms of the Promotion of National Unity and Reconciliation Act 43 of 1995 (TRC Act). That report was handed to the then President Nelson Mandela. Former president Nelson Mandela. File Picture: Anthony P. Bolante REUTERS The TRC was charged with the task of investigating and documenting gross violations of human rights spanning the period March 1, 1960 (the month in which the Sharpeville massacre took place) to December 5, 1993 - the date the final agreement was reached in the political negotiations.