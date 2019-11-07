Mabuza throws weight behind controversial sex curriculum programme









Deputy President Mabuza. File photo: Siyabulela Duda/GCIS. Deputy President David Mabuza has thrown his weight behind the Department of Basic Education's sex curriculum which has sparked outrage in some quarters. Mabuza made the statement when responding in writing to a parliamentary question from ACDP's leader Kenneth Meshoe, who asked whether the introduction of comprehensive sexuality education in schools would not undermine the aims and objectives of the Moral Regeneration Movement. Meshoe also asked if the two programmes complemented each other and why the government introduce and or supported programmes that contradict each other. The department was recently slammed for its comprehensive sex education which will see pupils as young as 10 years old being taught about sex when the new life orientation textbooks are rolled out next year. In his written response, Mabuza said the government through the Department of Basic Education has been offering comprehensive sexuality education to learners since the year 2000.

"The comprehensive sex education promotes values such as respect, responsibility and accountability. It contributes to preventing and reducing gender-based violence, reducing discrimination, increasing gender equitable norms and building stronger and healthier interpersonal relationships," he said.

Mabuza also said pupils were taught to be accountable and responsible, to respect their bodies and those of others, and to tolerate differences among others, which is in line with the vision and values of the Moral Regeneration Movement.

"The Moral Regeneration Movement aims to promote positive values and work towards strengthening and enhancing a moral, just and humane South Africa.

"These two initiatives of government are thus complementary.

These complementary programmes form part of our collective efforts as government to address social challenges like gender-based violence and to promote sexual health among our youth in an integrated and responsive manner," he said.