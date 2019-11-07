Deputy President David Mabuza has thrown his weight behind the Department of Basic Education's sex curriculum which has sparked outrage in some quarters.
Mabuza made the statement when responding in writing to a parliamentary question from ACDP's leader Kenneth Meshoe, who asked whether the introduction of comprehensive sexuality education in schools would not undermine the aims and objectives of the Moral Regeneration Movement.
Meshoe also asked if the two programmes complemented each other and why the government introduce and or supported programmes that contradict each other.
The department was recently slammed for its comprehensive sex education which will see pupils as young as 10 years old being taught about sex when the new life orientation textbooks are rolled out next year.
In his written response, Mabuza said the government through the Department of Basic Education has been offering comprehensive sexuality education to learners since the year 2000.