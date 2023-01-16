Majority of the winners who played and won the Powerball and Lotto jackpot via a banking app used the (First National Bank) FNB banking app in 2022.

According to National Lottery Ithuba, they have a partnership with seven banks.

This data is only based on division one winners, according to Mokoena.

“Our games have different divisions. For example, with PowerBall, it goes all the way to division 9 in terms of winner payouts, and Lotto has 8 divisions.

“Many players that win across all divisions on each game get paid by the banks and other platforms depending on how they played, even if it’s people who win the last division and get R5.”