Monday, January 16, 2023

Majority of winners in the Lottery played via this banking app in 2022

File picture

Published 27m ago

Durban - It’s been confirmed.

Majority of the winners who played and won the Powerball and Lotto jackpot via a banking app used the (First National Bank) FNB banking app in 2022.

According to National Lottery Ithuba, they have a partnership with seven banks.

These include FNB, Standard Bank, Nedbank, Absa, Capitec, TymeBank.

“And more recently, African Bank,” said Lebogang Mokoena Ithuba’s Corporate Affairs Specialist.

This data is only based on division one winners, according to Mokoena.

“Our games have different divisions. For example, with PowerBall, it goes all the way to division 9 in terms of winner payouts, and Lotto has 8 divisions.

“Many players that win across all divisions on each game get paid by the banks and other platforms depending on how they played, even if it’s people who win the last division and get R5.”

This is the breakdown for 2022 on Division 1 winners only:

· FNB - 11 winners on Lotto and PowerBall

· Nedbank – 1 winner on Lotto

· Standard Bank – 2 winners on Lotto

· Absa – 4 winners on Lotto and PowerBall

· Capitec – 0 winners

· African Bank - 0 winners

· TymeBank – 0 winners

Last week, the first Powerball winner of 2023 was a Pretoria call call centre agent.

The winner bagged R72,9million in the January 10 draw.

She played via the FNB banking app and looks forward to living the soft life and quitting her job.

IOL

The National Lotteries Commission Powerball Lotto

