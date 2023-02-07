Mamelodi learner gets R20 000 boost for excelling in matric

Mazwi Thuto from Rephafogile Secondary School got six distinctions and the Dlalisa Moyeni Foundation rewarded her with a R20 000 boost towards her studies at Wits Pretoria - Non-profit organisation, the Dlalisa Moyeni Foundation based in Pretoria has handed a R20 000 cheque to a top achieving student from Rephafogile Secondary School in Mamelodi East, who will be pursuing actuarial science at the University of the Witwatersrand.

Last year, the Foundation went around Mamelodi, motivating matric learners ahead of their final matric exams, as part of their mentorship programme. “We have expanded from being an organisation which mentors and moulds young boys into sound and stable men, to become a hub for motivating and encouraging matric learners in our surrounding community, which is Mamelodi,” spokesperson for the foundation, Nompumelelo Skosana told IOL. “Last year, we set off to Rephafogile Secondary School in Mamelodi East to motivate the learners there, as a way of encouraging them to strive for excellence. We pledged to give R20 000 to the top achieving learner,” she said.

Learners at the Rephafogile Secondary School in Mamelodi. Picture: Supplied Led by the founder and chairperson, Bongani Skosana, the Dlalisa Moyeni Foundation returned to the school and made the donation to Mazwi Thuto, who emerged at the apex of the school’s matric performance list. “She was the top achieving learner at Rephafogile Secondary School. She received six distinctions and is off to study at Wits. She actually started on Monday. He parents were very delighted,” Nompumelelo said. The Dlalisa Moyeni Foundation, led by chaiman Bongani Skosana handed a R20 000 cheque to Mazwi Thuto, the top performing learner at Rephafogile Secondary School in Mamelodi. Picture: Supplied “The R20 000 will only be used towards her educational advancement and nothing else,” she said.

