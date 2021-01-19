Man wins R60m Powerball after being dumped by live-in girlfriend

Cape Town - A financial sector professional, who bought a winning ticket for the Powerball draw on January 15, may have just lost his live-in girlfriend but he’s won himself a whole new lease on life. The new multi-millionaire reported to the National Lottery Operator’s offices on Tuesday to claim his winnings. “I still cannot believe that I have won this much, the most I’ve won from the Lottery is R500,” the man, who is in his thirties, said. He said he neglected to check his ticket after the draw because he was feeling down in the dumps after the break-up, but was stunned when he eventually realised that his fortunes had taken a dramatic turn for the better. “My live-in girlfriend had just broken up with me, and I was not in the best of moods. By the time I checked the results on Friday night, I was by myself as she had already moved out. When I realised that I had won, I thought I was dreaming. I immediately went to take a cold shower and then came back to check again. It was real – lady luck was on my side, but clearly not so much for her!”

The lucky winner admits that he wasn’t exactly cash-strapped before the windfall.

“I am blessed enough to have parents that are in a position to sustain themselves, anything I do for them will purely be out love and desire to share my new fortune with them. I am privileged to also still be employed, especially at a time like this where a lot of people have lost jobs.”

The new millionaire plans on investing most of his winnings.

“Because of my profession, I am clued up on the kind of investments I want, to ensure that my money keeps working for me and bears interest.”

But quitting his day job is not on the cards right now.

“I am not going to resign. At the rate things are going, I am anticipating a retrenchment in the organisation that I work for and in the industry as a whole. So I will wait for the retrenchment package and my upcoming bonus. It’s money that I have worked hard for, so I am definitely waiting for it”, he said.

In addition to investing his new fortune, the man also plans to donate some of his winnings to people – and animals – in need.

“It is really heartbreaking to witness the impact of the pandemic in our society. I want to help as many people as I can to meet at least some of their basic needs. I also want to do animal charity work, as I feel that animals have really been neglected throughout this pandemic.”

His ex-girlfirend hasn’t lost out completely though.

“Oh and I will also buy my ex-girlfriend a fridge, probably a washing machine too, just to say no hard feelings”, the lucky winner said jokingly.

He added that he is ready to settle down and start a family of his own as soon as he finds a good woman.

IOL