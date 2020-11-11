Matric Exams: Mathematics Literacy past paper 2018

Need some help acing the Matric Exams Mathematics Literacy exam? We've got you covered with this past exam paper from 2018.

These guides, which are made up of both questions and answers, should give matrics a good idea of what the scope of the final examination will be, but are intended as a supplementary guide and not meant to replace the guidelines provided by educators.

Please note that there may have been some changes in subject curricula from last year to this. All learners using this past paper are advised to refer any queries to their relevant subject teacher.

To make studying easier, we have broken down the guides per subject.