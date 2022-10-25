Mbalula cracks the whip: Almost 200 000 illegally obtained driver’s licences will be scrapped

Durban - Almost 200 000 illegally obtained driver’s licences will be scrapped. Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said this was part of the plan to end ongoing fraud and corruption at driving licence testing centres (DLTC).

According to a report by “Sowetan Live”, Mbalula at a media briefing said illegally obtained driver’s licences have been sent to provincial MECs for cancellation. Mbalula said an investigation by the Special Investigating Unit found criminal activities at DLTCs across South Africa. In addition, there was weak management and incompetent officials.

In a separate incident, 14 people have been charged with R60-million vehicle licensing fraud in Mbombela (Nelspruit). The accused face charges of fraud, theft and money laundering. The first arrests took place in July this year, when six licensing department officials were arrested.

The suspects are facing 603 charges of fraud. According to the National Prosecuting Authority, the accused allegedly conducted unlawful transactions among others, by licensing private motor vehicles as though they belonged to government departments, resulting in a loss of millions of rand. Some of the accused worked as administrators at the Mpumalanga Provincial Administration of the Department of Community Safety and Liaison.

