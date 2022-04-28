Mbalula hails fall in SA road deaths over 2022 Easter period

DURBAN – The latest statistics for road accidents during the Easter weekend released by the South African Department of Transport show a decline in the number of accidents and fatalities experienced, compared to 2021. Seven out of the nine provinces saw a decline in road fatalities during the Easter period, according to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.

As a country, SA saw a 31.5% decline in the number of road fatalities. A total of 162 people died on roads, whereas 235 died during the same period last year. Mbalula said that most of the crashes occurred on Fridays and Saturdays.

“All provinces recorded a decline in fatalities, except for the Western Cape and Mpumalanga. The Western Cape recorded a 30.8% increase from 26 fatalities in 2021 to 34 this year. Mpumalanga recorded a 27.8% increase from 18 road fatalities the previous year to 23 this year. “It will be remiss of me if I do not commend the motorists for displaying good behaviour and willingness to comply with the rules of the road during the Easter period,” Mbalula said yesterday. Traffic during the reported period decreased by 21% in KwaZulu-Natal, primarily due to the recent flooding that destroyed major infrastructure. In light of the flooding damages, KZN recorded 21 road fatalities compared to 54 the year before.

A total of 2 395 speeding fines were issued, 3 494 motorists were fined for driving unlicensed vehicles and 2 134 drivers were fined for not wearing a seatbelt while driving. “The success we have achieved this Easter will add momentum to our efforts to reduce road fatalities by 25% by 2024. Improving our law enforcement capability and visibility, as well as upscaling public safety campaigns, will continue to gain traction,” the minister said. IOL