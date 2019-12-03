Kedibone Refilwe Tsiloane and Kekeletso Pulane Tsiloane from Sasolburg, Free State are bringing something brand new to South Africa - a plastic brick.

The plastic bricks are particularly good at absorbing noise and are thinner and lighter than traditional bricks. The EcoArena blocks are 10% stronger than conventional cement blocks. They are also more cost-effective when it comes to transport and construction.

"The bricks look and feel like conventional cement bricks and they can be cemented and plastered like any other brick," said Kedibone.

EcoArena bricks are manufactured by grounding plastic waste is into small plastic particles that are mixed with a sand and cement mixture to create a durable and water-resistant brick. One of the most significant projects the sisters have worked on is the construction of low-cost housing and the biggest order was delivered to a hardware store in Northern Cape.