File picture: Michael Walker/ African News Agency (ANA) Archives.

DURBAN - The department of basic education will be releasing the Grade 12 reconfigured mid-year examination results on Friday, it has said. The examination was written by National Senior Certificate (NSC) and Senior Certificate (SC) candidates.

The reconfiguration of the June examination system saw the supplementary examination, which used to be written in February/March each year by NSC candidates, merged with the June SC examination, which caters for adult candidates who want to have a second chance at obtaining a matric certificate.

"The reconfigured examination system allowed for both the National Senior Certificate (NSC) and Senior Certificates (SC) candidates to write the same examination but they were resulted separately, in accordance with the rules of the specific qualification they were registered," said basic education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga on Wednesday.

Those who sat for the exam included adult learners with incomplete senior certificate requirements as well as adult learners with no previous senior credits who had completed Grade 9, standard seven or ABET Level 4.

Repeating and part-time candidates enrolled for the 2018 NSC examination who either failed the examination or passed but wanted to improve their results also sat for the exam, as did progressed learners.

Candidates who were absent from the November 2018 examination and who provided a valid reason also took part.

Mhlanga said the exam was written at 6 598 centres countrywide which included schools and designated centres.

A total of 9 723 qualified educators who met the requirement were appointed to mark the examination in the various subjects. The marking was also monitored and moderated by the department and Umalusi, said Mhlanga.

He said a total of 100 825 SC candidates wrote the examination in either one, two or more subjects, while 6 952 candidates wrote the full complement of subjects to enable them to achieve the qualification. Seven hundred attained the NSC, 186 achieved admission to bachelor studies, and 318 achieved admission to diploma studies.

Of the SC candidates in key studies, 2 037 passed mathematics, 2061 passed physical sciences, 10 171 passed mathematical literacy, 5 173 passed history, 3 711 passed geography, 2 605 passed business studies, and 1 318 passed agricultural sciences.

117 533 NSC candidates wrote the exam, and of these, 31 859 improved their results when compared to the November 2018 examination.

13 747 candidates attained the National Senior Certificate, 2 065 attained admission to bachelor studies, 5 679 passed mathematics, 7 205 passed mathematical literacy, 5 254 passed physical science, 6 931 passed life sciences, 10 456 passed geography, and 5 331 candidates passed business studies.

Mhlanga said the results would be available at the centres where the candidates wrote the exams, from Friday.

"Candidates that wrote this examination and are desirous of improving their results may register for the November 2019 examination. The closing date for registration for these candidates will be August 16, 2019. Candidates may also apply for a recheck or a remark of their subject results and the closing date for the recheck/remark is August 16, 2019," said Mhlanga.

African News Agency (ANA)