Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu has outlined plans for the development of water resources in the country in a bid to improve water supply. There would, he said, be extreme measures taken to ensure that quality and clean drinking water was supplied to the public without repeated “excuses” about a lack of supply.

His department would now intervene in local municipalities to hold accountable officials who fail to deliver services to the people, he added. Mchunu addressed the media on the outcomes of a two-day Water Service Authority (WSA) summit on Friday. It was held in Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni.

His plans to tackle the water woes included building infrastructure as well as maintaining and servicing the current ones. Accountability was a key factor in his plan. “You cannot complain about the same things over and over again. If the current method does not work, try another one. “And also communities must engage with their mayors and make sure that they account for their actions,” he said.

His deputy, David Mahlobo, said the summit concluded with a positive outcome for the country but added that heads will now roll. “If you pollute, you pay. Directives will be issued and people will be brought to court… accountability will happen,” he said. He also highlighted the need for qualified people to hold office when it comes to providing services.

“We decided that if people are not qualified they must leave,” he stated. Mahlobo also mentioned that they will be working hard to improve the water capacity across the country. [email protected]