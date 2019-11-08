As social media continues celebrating a proposal that has captured the hearts of South Africans and the world this week, donations and contributions for the couple continue pouring in.
South Africans opened their hearts and pockets after a video of an unknown man proposing to his girlfriend in a KFC went viral on Thursday.
By Friday morning, the couple, Hector Kansi and Nonhlanhla, were showered with donations for their dream wedding.
The beautiful couple's story continued trending throughout the day under the hashtags #KFCProposal and #KFCWedding and by nightfall donations and contributions continued pouring in for Mzansi's new favourite couple, with celebrities and companies and ordinary citizens offering to make the big day a special one.
See below some of the donations and contributions: