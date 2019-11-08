More donations pour in for KFC couple's wedding









Photo: Screengrab/Twitter. As social media continues celebrating a proposal that has captured the hearts of South Africans and the world this week, donations and contributions for the couple continue pouring in. South Africans opened their hearts and pockets after a video of an unknown man proposing to his girlfriend in a KFC went viral on Thursday. By Friday morning, the couple, Hector Kansi and Nonhlanhla, were showered with donations for their dream wedding. The beautiful couple's story continued trending throughout the day under the hashtags #KFCProposal and #KFCWedding and by nightfall donations and contributions continued pouring in for Mzansi's new favourite couple, with celebrities and companies and ordinary citizens offering to make the big day a special one. See below some of the donations and contributions:

Congratulations, Bhut' Hector and Nonhlanhla! We'd like to share the love with R50 000 towards your wedding. @KFCSA can you get us in touch with the happy couple?😍 #KFCProposal #StreetwiseWedding #ShareTheLove pic.twitter.com/VNaUIuDJbG — Capfin (@CapfinSA) November 8, 2019

We hear you! And we honour you! We love to offer the bride and groom three cases each of #NightNectar for your bachelor and bachelorette parties! #KFCWedding #KFCProposal pic.twitter.com/lYcaNsEFHc — Krone (@KroneMCC) November 8, 2019

We'd like to bring the 🔥 with a performance by the Jägermeister Brass Cartel at the wedding and ice cold shots all night long. Hit us up with the deets! #KFCProposal #KFCWedding https://t.co/vGcbS9Vtv2 — Jägermeister South Africa (@jagermeistersa) November 8, 2019

We at Emotions studio would like to be part of this beautiful couple’s journey to the alter, we would like to bless them with an engagement shoot 📸😉 #kfcproposal #KFCWedding @KFCSA @sindivanzyl @alphi_s — Emotions Studio (@emotions_africa) November 8, 2019

Us at @VentsoGroup would like to make this moment incredible for the couple. We will appoint @ventsoproductions to supply stage, sound and lighting to the value of R15 000 for the wedding. Email: [email protected] Bathong! Re rata lerato! ❤️😍 #KFCProposal #KFCWEDDING https://t.co/ZsaSlPNqwA — Ventso Group (@VentsoGroup) November 8, 2019

Together with our friends; Crosse Blackwell, Fatti’s & Monis, Ace, Golden Cloud, Black Cat, Mrs Balls, All Gold, Benny, Colman’s, Holbrooks and King Korn, we’d like to contribute groceries to the value of R20 000. Because Umshado wouldn’t be the same without us. #KFCProposal https://t.co/8mvvip2CZv — KOO (@KOO_Food) November 8, 2019

The donations were not limited to the big day however, with corporates pledging financial assistance towards the loved up couple's future.

.@KFCSA is where you got engaged, but home is where the ❤ is. To start your journey, we will waive all your start-up costs when you buy your first home, give you a preferential home loan rate & R20 000 extra. Top this off as our VIP Guests at the 2020 Nedbank Cup #KFCProposal https://t.co/vjOwxn6lDx — Nedbank (@Nedbank) November 8, 2019

We couldn't be happier for the #KFCProposal couple! ♥️ We'd like turn your house into a home 🏡 by sponsoring your kitchen with South Africa's most loved appliances to the value of R20 000. #BelieveInBetter #KFCWedding #StreetwiseWedding https://t.co/VrGxYchbCf — Defy South Africa (@Defy_SA) November 8, 2019

We at Shoprite are pledging to give an in-store voucher that will help the happy #KFCProposal couple stock up their new home after their dream wedding! 🎊 — Shoprite SA (@Shoprite_SA) November 8, 2019

Here's to the future! We'd like to help bring your possibilities to life with a R15 000, 45 day Absa Notice Select account and a trading account worth R10 000 from our Absa Stockbrokers and Portfolio Managers. Please DM us your details. #Savetowin #Africanacity #KFCProposal https://t.co/JJB8GfkYwV — Absa South Africa (@AbsaSouthAfrica) November 8, 2019

We stan seeing dreams come true! In the spirit of creating a brighter future, we are delighted to contribute R25,000 towards the couple's savings, as well as access to our financial advisors free of charge. #KFCProposal #KFCWEDDING #KFCcouple — #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) November 8, 2019

The loved-up couple meanwhile, expressed their gratitude to South Africans for the love and generous donations, with KFC tweeting their thanks.