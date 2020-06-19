Mpumalanga police search for two men after rape of 2-year-old girl

Johannesburg - Mpumalanga police are looking for two Mozambican men who they hope can help in investigations into the rape of a 2-year-old girl. The suspects, who rented a room from the child's parents, fled as soon as the child was taken to a doctor who confirmed that she had been penetrated vaginally and anally.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said the rape happened on Monday in Mashishing, Lydenburg. Hlathi said the parents sub-leased their property to the suspects. As the child is known by the tenants, she used to go into their rooms and this is what she did on Monday while the parents and other people were in the main house.

Later in the day, the mother went to fetch her daughter from the room and noticed that she was in pain when she tried to bathe her.

"She took the child to the hospital and the doctor confirmed that she had been raped and penetrated vaginally and anally.

"After the rape was confirmed, the matter was reported to the police. However, when police went to the room of the two men had fled," Hlathi said.

Hlathi could not say how long the child was in the room for before the mother went to fetch her, but said a neighbour who gave statement to the police said she heard two male voices in the room where a child's cries were coming from.

Police could also not give information as to how long the men lived in the area.

"The child is with her parents and investigations are currently underway," he said.