Fourteen Zion church members injured in Delmas head-on collision on Sunday night. Picture: Supplied by ER24

Johannesburg - Fourteen members of the Zion church who were on their way back from Easter ceremonies in Mpumalanga were injured Sunday night when their Quantum minibus collided head-on with a BMW car along the R50 north of Delmas. Ross Campbell, spokesperson for ER24, said four people from the light motor vehicle were also injured in the collision.

"18 people, including one child were treated for minor to moderate injuries before being transported to Bernice Samuel Hospital and another private hospital in the area. One person declined treatment and transportation," said Campbell.

Police, traffic cops and firemen from Mpumalanga were on the scene. Investigations into the cause of the crash are in progress.

African News Agency (ANA)