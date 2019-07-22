Two people were killed and two others were injured following a collision between a light motor vehicle and a truck. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Three people were killed and four others were left injured in two separate collisions in Ermelo, Mpumalanga, emergency services said on Monday. According to ER24 spokesperson, Ineke van Huyssteen, two people were killed and two others were injured following a collision between a light motor vehicle and a truck on the N17, about 32 kilometres from Ermelo on Sunday night.

Van Huyssteen said ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 10pm, and found a vehicle standing off the roadway. Upon further assessment, two patients were found with fatal injuries and were declared dead at the scene.

“Another patient was found with moderate injuries and one with serious injuries. The driver of the truck sustained no injuries. ER24, as well as the provincial EMS, transported the injured to hospital for further medical care,” she said.

In the second collision, Van Huyssteen said, a man was killed and two others were injured after the bakkie they were travelling in collided with a wall on Amsterdam road in Ermelo on Monday morning.

“When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 4am, they found three patients inside the bakkie. Unfortunately, one of the patients sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene. Two others were found to have sustained minor to moderate injuries,” she said.

ER24 transported the patients to the hospital for further medical care. Authorities were on both scenes for further investigations.

African News Agency (ANA)