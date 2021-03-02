Accountant who allegedly stole R1.5m from Barberton mine nabbed

Johannesburg - An assistant financial accountant who allegedly stole and defrauded a mine in Barberton to the tune of R1.5m has been remanded in custody after her co-accused failed to show up in court. Nontobeko Precious Magongo, 46, was remanded in custody by the Barberton Magistrate Court on Monday after the Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team for fraud and theft used an arrest warrant to warn her and her alleged accomplice to appear in court on Monday. It is alleged that Magongo, along with her accomplice, who was employed as a financial administrator at the same mine, defrauded the mine to the value of R1.5m. It is alleged that Magongo transferred the sum to the bank account of her co-accused and he transferred a portion of the money to Magongo’s personal bank account. Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Sekgotodi said the matter was transferred to the Hawks in June last year.

“It is alleged that between 2019 and 2020, Magongo who was employed as an assistant financial accountant at a Barberton mine, colluded with another suspect who was also employed at the same mine as a financial administrator to defraud the mine.

“It is alleged that Magongo transferred money from the mine’s bank account into the other suspect`s account.

“After receiving the money, he then transferred it into Magongo’s personal bank account and shared among themselves. The total loss, prejudiced amount suffered by the mine is estimated to R1 563 761,” said Sekgotodi.

The Hawks said both suspects were issued with a warning to appear in court on Monday, but the other suspect did not show up.

“Magongo appeared in court while her co-accused decided not to come.

“The court rolled over the matter until Tuesday, March 2. The other suspect is sought by the Hawks and he will be arrested and brought to book,” said Sekgotodi.

