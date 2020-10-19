Alleged cellphone shop robbers wounded in shoot-out with cops

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Nelspruit – Police wounded two suspected robbers during a shoot-out that occurred after a cellphone shop robbery at the weekend. Four other men who were part of the gang fled during the chaos and are still at large. No police officers were wounded in the shoot-out. According to Colonel Donald Mdhluli of the Mpumalanga police, the incident occurred in Sabie around 4am on Saturday. Mdhluli said police were alerted to a business burglary in which about six suspects broke into a cellphone shop. He said police rushed to the scene where they found the suspects still inside the shop.

“The suspects began firing shots towards them but they (police) defended themselves and injured two of the suspects, who were then arrested. The other four got away.

“The arrested suspects were found in possession of two firearms and ammunition as well as cellphones which were believed to have been stolen during the burglary.

“Two counts of attempted murder are being investigated with additional charges, which include burglary, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as possession of suspected stolen property,” said Mdhluli.

He said police had launched a manhunt for the other suspects and asked anyone with information to contact Detective Constable Gladwell Mavanga at 082 653 5012 or call the Crime Stop number on 08600 1011.

“Alternatively, a tip-off can be given on the MySAPSApp that can be downloaded to any smartphone. All information will be treated with confidentiality and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” he said.

IOL