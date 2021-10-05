Alleged false hijacking case gets Mpumalanga man arrested

Pretoria – A 33-year-old man has been arrested in Mpumalanga for allegedly fabricating a hijacking case which he reported to the police last month. “According to the police report, the suspect is said to have opened a car-jacking case. He then informed police that on the said day (23 September) his vehicle, a Toyota Hilux bakkie, had been hijacked at around 11h45 in Ermelo,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

“Police at Ermelo assembled their resources with an anticipation to bring those responsible to book. ’’However, in the tour of their investigation, they discovered inconsistencies in some of the information that he initially gave on his statement, which did not tally with the one he gave them when they interviewed him.” The investigation team later established that there was no incident of hijacking that took place in the area on that particular day.

“Police at Ermelo then explained to him about this discrepancy and that his actions amount to a criminal offence, hence his arrest and a charge of perjury laid against him,” said Mohlala. “The suspect is expected to appear before the Ermelo Magistrate's Court soon. Meanwhile, the investigation continues.” Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Manamela has warned residents to avoid opening false cases.