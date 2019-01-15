File photo: SAPS (Twitter)

JOHANNESBURG - A 30-year-old man appeared in the Evander Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on three counts of murder, three counts of rape, three of kidnapping and one count of robbery with aggravating circumstances, Mpumalanga police said. Spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said the man was terrorising the community of Embalenhle since 2016 and was arrested on Friday.

The man was arrested after he was linked through forensic investigation to several crimes involving young girls aged between 11 and 16.

Police believe the man allegedly ambushed his victims, drag them to nearby bushes at knife point where he would then rape them before he dumped their bodies on the streets.

All the bodies were recovered not far from each other and two of the victims are from the same family.

Hlathi said the man was remanded in custody and is expected to appear in court on January 22, for bail application.

African News Agency (ANA)