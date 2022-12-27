Alleged vehicle smugglers who tried to avoid cops on the main roads arrested in Kruger National Park

Cape Town - Two suspects from Mpumalanga had their Christmas festivities cut short after they were arrested by police for vehicle theft. The suspects aged 25 and 43 were nabbed as they tried evading police operations.

According to the provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala the duo entered the Kruger National Park to avoid the police operations along the N4. “The suspects tried to avoid police operations conducted by opting for the holidaymakers' routes in Kruger National Park. “It is alleged that after entering the park via Numbi gate with the suspicion of avoiding police operations on the N4, and possibly aimed at exiting the park either via Malelane or Komatipoort gates.

“Feeling freedom at the park, they decided to spend some time at the Afsaal picnic area. Unknowingly that tracker had already picked up the signal for one of the vehicles,” Mohlala said. The tracker alerted police and SanPark security personnel who intercepted one of the vehicles. Upon his arrest, the suspect was not going to go down alone and revealed to officials that a second stolen vehicle was parked in the picnic area.

This subsequently led to the arrest of the second suspect. “Both vehicles, Toyota Hilux extended cabs were reported stolen in Delmas and Dayveton in December 2022. “The stolen vehicles were already fitted with false registration plates.

“ Police can’t rule out possibilities of adding other charges as the investigation continues,” Mohlala said. The suspects are expected to appear in court on Wednesday to face charges of possession of stolen vehicles. Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela welcomed the arrests and recovery of the stolen vehicles.

Manamela further warned criminals they could not evade police. “Our members are deployed in all the corners of the province. Tourists and locals' safety will remain our top priority,” Manamela said. [email protected]