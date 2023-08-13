Anti-poaching investigator killed by charging hippo in Kruger National Park

A South African National Parks’ (SANParks) Environmental Crime Investigations unit manager in Pretoria, Kobus de Wet, has been killed by a hippo while camping at the Kruger National Park in Mpumalanga. SANParks spokesperson Ike Phaahla said De Wet was on an anti- poaching campaign when he was charged by a hippo while camping on Saturday.

“He was very instrumental in the arrest and conviction of many poachers who are now behind bars. We pass our heartfelt condolences to his family during difficult time,” said Phaahla. SANParks today announced the passing of one of its senior managers in the Environmental Crime Investigative Unit (ECI) Mr Kobus De Wet. He was stormed and killed by a hippo while camping in ( KNP) on Saturday 12 August 2023. Executive Management sends out sincere condolences. pic.twitter.com/aFUIRfRfLC — Kruger National Park (@SANParksKNP) August 12, 2023 On Thursday, three leopards have been spotted roaming the N2 in northern KwaZulu-Natal. Jozini Municipality Mayor MfanaNaye Mathe issued a warning to road users in the area between Mkhuze and Hluhluwe.

“The leopards were spotted crossing the island and were on the road. It’s urged that especially truck drivers be careful. Avoid getting out of the vehicle and onto the road or standing outside cars. These leopards were seen near Biyela and near the local river," Mathe said. The Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife denied reports that the leopards seen on the highway escaped from nearby game reserves. "Like animals such as snakes, jackals, and hyenas, leopards are free-living in many parts of KZN.