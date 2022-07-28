Battle between relatives for the Malaza throne in Mpumalanga rages on

Badplass - Despite having assumed the throne for the Malaza royal family, Nhlanhla Malaza, the new leader of the clan located in Badplaas in the Mpumalanga province is still being challenged by some of his relatives, who claim that he does not deserve the throne. Malaza has already assumed the position even though an official cultural coronation (sibhmbi in SiSwati culture) has not been convened.

However, his ascendancy is being challenged and his challengers have vowed that if the Premier of Mpumalanga, Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane and her cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC, Mandla Ndlovu do not address the matter, they may have to seek court redress. According to Thandeka Malaza, a spokesperson of the Malaza royal family faction which is challenging Nhlanhla’s grip on power, his appointment came as a result of some elders of the clan mishandling the succession matter. According to Thandeka, the rightful heir to the Malaza throne is Mlamuli Malaza. She said that was because Malaza comes from a house where the great wife came from the royal house of eSwatini, which is led by King Mswati.

Thandeka shared a document with a list of reasons for supporting him. “In terms of Customary law, (these are) the reasons that support the legitimacy of Mlamuli Magnificent Malaza. 1. Mlamuli Magnificent Malaza is the first born son to the late Inkhosi Kokayi Malaza and late Great wife Ntfombitandzile Dlamini-Malaza and fully qualifies as a legitimate Royal Family member to assume the position of the traditional leader of Mandlamakhulu Traditional Council. 2. His mother, the late Great wife Ntfombitandzile Dlamini-Malaza was born into the Dlamini Royal Family eMbhuleni.

“3. His mother the late Great wife Ntfombitandzile Dlamini-Malaza was married (customary) to the late Inkhosi Kokayi Malaza. 4. In 1983 his mother the late great wife Ntfombitandzile Dlamini-Malaza joined Malaza Royal family through arranged marriage by the late Prince Mkolishi Dlamini of Embhuleni Royal Family (wendziswa) while she was 14 years old. "In terms of Mpumalanga Traditional Leadership and Governance Act, Act 3 of 2005. The first born Mlamuli Magnificent Malaza the son of the late Inkhosi Kokayi Malaza and the Late Queen Ntfombitandzile Dlamini-Malaza, he was born from a defined mother in accordance with the traditions, customs and norms of the traditional community.

“Mlamuli Magnificent Malaza fully qualifies and legitimate person because he is in line with the Malaza Royal Family’s customary Law of succession.” In June this year, the faction opposed to Chief Nhlanhla’s reign wrote to Mtsweni-Tsipane and Ndlovu to demand that the recognition be reserved. George Mthethwa, the spokesperson of the Premier, said the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs in the province is handling the matter.

“Cogta is mandated to attend to the Malaza matter, as is the case with all matters related to the Institution of Traditional Leadership. It is immaterial whether a letter is sent to the Premier's office or not. The matter will be referred to Cogta anyway,” Mthethwa said. Nhlanhla referred all questions to Samson Malaza whom he called the spokesperson for the Malaza royal family. Samson said the matter has been addressed several times and those who are challenging them must approach the family ‘instead of shouting from the top of the mountains’.

“The Chief (Inkosi) you are talking about is already on the throne, the government installed him and as the royal family, we gave reasons for that. Whoever from those who are aggrieved and want to know why we installed him, he or she must come to the Ngcamanes (the Malazas), our doors are open. “We don’t want to address people from the streets, people who want media attention. On our side we are not seeking attention, we are doing our diligent work as assigned to us by the Ngcamanes,” he said. Thandeka disputed Samson’s version that Nhlanhla has already been coronated, saying the faction backing him only performed some royal rituals in secrecy.