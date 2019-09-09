Picture: Instagram

Emalahleni - Businessman Sam Mshengu of logistics company Sam Holdings has reportedly been arrested by the Hawks in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga. According to Mail & Guardian journalist Sabelo Skiti, the case is linked to an investigation of Mshengu’s citizenship status.

This probe was initiated by the Department of Home Affairs, with reports saying he is actually from Zimbabwe and may have allegedly obtained his South African citizenship illegally.

Mshengu became a household name when a convoy of his luxury cars stole the spotlight earlier this year.

Mshengu set out to "shut down" the N3 ahead of his trip to the Durban July. His convoy apparently had 72 cars, with at least 10 cars owned by him.

According to him, he said he made his money in the logistics and mining business and warned the public about apparent Forex scammers who used his named to induce people.

“Beware of this scam, my business is trucks and mining of coal only,” he took to Instagram to say. In an earlier warning, he posted: “Guys beware of scams, people are using my name, company and photos to steal your money. If you need business with me, you contact my office landline, not WhatsApp or social media platforms”.