Cops arrest two undocumented Nigerians blamed for peddling drugs and possession of stolen vehicles

Johannesburg - Two undocumented Nigerian nationals police blame for supplying drugs in Standerton and Volksrust have been arrested in an operation conducted by Standerton Crime Intelligence and Ermelo K9. Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the police crime intelligence unit in Standerton worked around the clock to verify the authenticity of information linking the two foreign nationals.

A 40-year-old undocumented Nigerian was arrested on Thursday, January 5 while driving a Gold Nissan NP 200 with large quantities of narcotics in Standerton. “The suspect was found in possession of various types of drugs including 102 mandrax tables (149 grams), one unpacked bag of Crystal meth (17g), one unpacked bag of Cat (11g), one bag of Crashes mandrax (14g) and one unpacked bag of Nyaope (11g),” said Mohlala. The total value of the recovered drugs and the vehicle is estimated at R185 000.

Police also revealed that the suspect is also known as a motor mechanic. Police visited his home in Meyerville, Standerton where police further recovered a stripped blue Toyota Etios, which on investigation was found to be reported stolen at Wierdabrug in 2020. “The recovery of the stripped Toyota Etios follows the recent recovery of another white Toyota Etios which was reported stolen in Centurion, Pretoria five years ago, which was also recovered in Meyerville this week,” Mohlala said. The second suspect, a 43-year-old undocumented Nigerian national, was bust in Volksrust with nine stones of unpacked cat (372g) with a street value of R18 000.

“The suspects are expected to appear before Standerton Magistrate's Court on Monday, January 9, 2023 for dealing in drugs and possession of stolen vehicles,” said Mohlala. The Provincial Management has welcomed the arrest and believes that the supply of drugs in the area will be halted. IOL