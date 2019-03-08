Picture: Pixabay

Pretoria - The Mpumalanga department of education on Thursday condemned the incident where an "intruder" was shot by police officers after he went on rampage, vandalised buildings at Mmametlake Secondary School, where he also attacked policemen. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the intruder can be seen brazenly smashing windows. When a police van arrives the man throws objects at it causing the policemen to temporary retreat. The man, who later identified as a former pupil, was eventually shot and arrested.

"The department is concerned about an incident that took place at Mmametlake Secondary School in Dr JS Moroka Local Municipality where an intruder who is alleged to be a former learner wanted to see the school principal," said Mpumalanga education spokesperson Jasper Zwane.

"It is alleged that when told that he could not see the principal, he became violent and started throwing bricks destroying windows of the school. Police were called in to assist, and at the arrival of the police the intruder attacked them until he was shot in the leg."

The man was then apprehended and taken to the Mmametlake Hospital.

"The department will send a team to the school tomorrow, [Friday] to investigate the circumstances that may have caused this and to start a process to render counselling to the affected learners and teachers," said Zwane.

* Due to the graphic nature of the video, IOL has decided not to publish it

African News Agency/ANA