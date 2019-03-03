Photo: Arrive Alive website

Delmas - Two car passengers, one of them a pregnant woman, were critically injured and the driver was seriously injured when the car they were travelling in crashed into a stationary bakkie on the N12 near the Delmas off-ramp on Saturday night, paramedics said. ER24 paramedics and another service arrived on the scene at around 10.20pm to find the 28-year-old woman, who was two months pregnant, trapped in the car, ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said on Sunday.

The local fire department extracted her from the car while advanced life support interventions were initiated.

"The lady was flown by the ER24 Oneplan helicopter to Sunshine Hospital. The second passenger, a male, around the same age, was also transported to Sunshine in a critical condition, while the male driver was taken by another service to a hospital in the area in a serious condition."

The occupants of the bakkie had been standing on the side of the road when the collision took place and were unharmed. Police were on the scene for further investigations, Campbell said.

African News Agency (ANA)