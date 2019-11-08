A Mpumalanga Master of the High Court official and her boyfriend accused of swindling desperate claimants out of almost R1.7 million have been finally brought to book, the Hawks confirmed on Friday.
The 44-year-old senior official was arrested on Thursday following investigations into corruption and fraud at the Mpumalanga Master of the High Court.
The boyfriend, 35, was arrested on Friday after handing himself over to the police.
The investigation was launched by the Serious Commercial Investigations in 2018 and probing the alleged siphoning of claimants funds from the court for almost two years.
The Hawks launched the investigation following several complaints from people.