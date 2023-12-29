Devoted dad gets lucky with R20 million Lotto win via quick pick

A Nelspruit man has ended of the year with a R20million Lotto jackpot win. According to National Lottery Ithuba, the father of three and devoted husband has walked away with R20,837,858.80.

A public servant by profession, Ithuba said the man chose his winning numbers using a quick pick. The winner was a regular player of the Powerball and Lotto, the operator said. Speaking about his win, Ithuba said the winner promptly visited the nearest petrol station to verify his ticket, marking the beginning of his life-altering journey.

“Apart from his professional endeavours, the winner, a reserved and disciplined family man, enjoys spending his spare time immersed in the joy of music. “This significant jackpot win adds a new dimension to his life, opening doors to possibilities that were once only dreams. In congratulating the winner Ithuba chief executive Charmaine Mabuza said the achievement of this winner, highlighting how it embodies the dreams and aspirations central to the National Lottery's mission.