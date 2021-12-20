Driver arrested after horrific Mpumalanga crash which claimed nine lives

PRETORIA – The driver of the light delivery vehicle which was involved in a horrific crash at KwaMhlanga, in Mpumalanga, that claimed nine lives on Saturday morning, was discharged from hospital and arrested on charges including culpable homicide, and drinking and driving. Mpumalanga Community Safety spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said the driver was attended at KwaMhlanga Hospital, and he was discharged on the same day.

“He was then arrested for culpable homicide, drunken driving and reckless and negligent driving. He is expected to appear in court soon to apply for bail,” Mmusi said. THE driver of the light delivery vehicle which crashed in KwaMhlanga, has been discharged from hospital and arrested by police. Photo: Mpumalanga Community Safety Mmusi said the crash happened on the R573 Road between Kwaggafontein and Moteti at about 5am. “This happened when a light delivery vehicle overturned. Twenty more people sustained serious injuries and they are currently receiving treatment at nearby KwaMhlanga and Philadelphia Hospitals respectively,” Mmusi said.

MORE ON THIS 14 killed, 11 injured in horror Mpumalanga crash

He said the deceased were all men and they were passengers. Of the 20 initially reported as severely injured, two later died, bringing the death toll to nine. “It is believed that the driver of the vehicle may have lost control and the vehicle veered off the road before crashing on the side. The investigation into the crash is already underway. Overloading is one of things that the probe will look into,” Mmusi said.

At the weekend, Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Vusi Shongwe expressed “deeply sadness” over the numerous crashes which have left families devastated. Shongwe appealed to motorists to be on high alert on the road. The MEC sent condolences to the bereaved families, and also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.