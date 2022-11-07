Emalahleni protest over lights prevents matrics from writing maths final exam

Pretoria – Matric pupils at Emalahleni in Mpumalanga were prevented from writing their maths exam on Monday when community members went on a protest over power cuts. The protest led to the closure of several roads in the area.

It has emerged that a transformer at a substation in KwaGuqa was damaged and as a result, surrounding areas have been subjected to lengthy periods without electricity. Community members have since been engaged in a back-and-forth argument over the repair of the substation. A ward councillor at Emalahleni, XA Nkosi, told Rekord that six wards had been without power for weeks after a transformer in the area broke down.

He added that about 40 000 households had been affected. Repairs at the substation could take up to 4 months. Emalahleni mayor Conny Nkalitshana is expected to address the concerns of the protesting residents.

Meanwhile in Gauteng, service delivery protests prevented 53 matric pupils from writing their exams last week. Speaking to eNCA, the Department of Basic Education's director-general, Mathanzima Mweli, said issues raised by residents were legitimate but that preventing learners from writing final exams was not the solution. Mweli said the department was also worried about the looming public service wage strike.

