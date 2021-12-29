Eskom confirms transformer fire at Camden Power Station, no disruption anticipated

The fire stems from an internal fault that resulted in a transformer explosion on Unit 8 of the power station.

Cape Town – Eskom on Wednesday confirmed a transformer fire at the Camden Power Station in Mpumalanga.

“The unit produces approximately 190MW. The fire has been contained and no injuries have been reported. An investigation to determine the cause, the extent of the damage and the possible return to service is under way,” Eskom said.

The power utility stated that it does not anticipate any supply disruption as a result of the fire.

Eskom has suffered a number of setbacks, last month its towers collapsed due to vandalism.