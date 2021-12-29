Eskom confirms transformer fire at Camden Power Station, no disruption anticipated
Cape Town – Eskom on Wednesday confirmed a transformer fire at the Camden Power Station in Mpumalanga.
The fire stems from an internal fault that resulted in a transformer explosion on Unit 8 of the power station.
“The unit produces approximately 190MW. The fire has been contained and no injuries have been reported. An investigation to determine the cause, the extent of the damage and the possible return to service is under way,” Eskom said.
The power utility stated that it does not anticipate any supply disruption as a result of the fire.
Eskom has suffered a number of setbacks, last month its towers collapsed due to vandalism.
The power utility said the Bighorn Pluto Tower in Marikana collapsed due to vandalism and theft.
It cautioned the community to avoid removing tower members and other equipment from the electricity structures, and to stay clear of the area.
It has also been over three weeks that South Africans last had load shedding.