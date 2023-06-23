Eskom to implement Stage 1 and Stage 3 load shedding on Saturday

Cape Town - Power utility Eskom has announced that it will be implementing Stage 1 and Stage 3 of load shedding on Saturday.
This comes after the power utility continued to roll out lower stages of power outages.
On Friday evening, Eskom said that Stage 1 load shedding will be implemented from 5am Saturday morning until 4pm in the afternoon.
"Followed by Stage 3 load shedding from 4 pm on Saturday afternoon until midnight, thereafter load shedding will be suspended from midnight until 5 am on Sunday morning.
"This pattern will be repeated again on Sunday until midnight," Eskom said in a statement.
Food Lover’s Market talks growth in times of load shedding with new shops, solar trucks
Do you approve the new look of this classic Mzansi brand?
Mr Price posts 6% annual loss as it loses R1bn in sales due to load shedding
Lack of service delivery leaves Ekurhuleni residents angry at their municipality
More homes and shops being built in Western Cape to meet people’s needs
Moody’s sceptical of quick solutions to SA power crisis
Eskom interim spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said breakdowns had reduced to 14 675 MW of generating capacity. In contrast, the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance has increased to 3 908MW.
"Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Arnot, Kendal and Kriel power stations were returned to service.
"Further delays in returning to service a generating unit at Grootvlei and two generating units at Hendrina power stations are contributing to the current capacity constraints," Mokwena said.
She also added that Eskom teams are working around the clock to return these generating units to service over the next few days.
Mokwena also said that Eskom would publish another update should any significant changes occur.
IOL