Eskom to implement Stage 1 and Stage 3 load shedding on Saturday

Cape Town - Power utility Eskom has announced that it will be implementing Stage 1 and Stage 3 of load shedding on Saturday. This comes after the power utility continued to roll out lower stages of power outages.

On Friday evening, Eskom said that Stage 1 load shedding will be implemented from 5am Saturday morning until 4pm in the afternoon. "Followed by Stage 3 load shedding from 4 pm on Saturday afternoon until midnight, thereafter load shedding will be suspended from midnight until 5 am on Sunday morning. "This pattern will be repeated again on Sunday until midnight," Eskom said in a statement.

Eskom interim spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said breakdowns had reduced to 14 675 MW of generating capacity. In contrast, the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance has increased to 3 908MW. "Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Arnot, Kendal and Kriel power stations were returned to service. "Further delays in returning to service a generating unit at Grootvlei and two generating units at Hendrina power stations are contributing to the current capacity constraints," Mokwena said.