Eskom to implement Stage 4 load shedding on Tuesday after three more units break down

Cape Town – Power utility Eskom says stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 5am to 4pm on Tuesday. Stage 3 load shedding had been previously communicated. Eskom said the breakdown of a unit each at Arnot, Majuba and Medupi power stations has resulted in the implementation of stage 4 load shedding.

Eskom announced stage 3 of load shedding and implements stage 4 in the afternoons daily. However, the increase in stages of load shedding follows after Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa returned to Kusile Power Station on Monday, saying repairs on three damaged units were still in process, and the first unit would be running by November. The three units have not been working since December, which has placed strain on the grid leading to higher stages of blackouts. All three are expected back by December, with potential for lower stages of load shedding.

Ramokgopa said the three units could be back running by December. If this was achieved, this could result in lower load shedding stages, boosting the fight against the crippling load shedding blackouts. Eskom interim spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena, previous update said that breakdowns have decreased to 16 369MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 3 369MW. “During the last 24 hours, a generating unit at Matla Power Station has returned to service.

“In the same period, another generation unit at Matla Power Station was taken out of service due to breakdowns. “In addition, the delay in returning units to service at Camden, Hendrina, Kendal, Matla and two generating units at Tutuka Power Stations continue to add to the current capacity constraints,” Mokwena said. Mokwena alluded that the team is working tirelessly to ensure that generating units are returned to service as soon as possible, and further updates will be communicated as soon as any changes occur.