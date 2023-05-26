Cape Town – Power utility Eskom has announced that Stage 5 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm Friday afternoon until 5am Saturday morning. Eskom said varying stages of load shedding such as stage 3 from 5am Saturday would be implemented, thereafter stage 2 will be implemented on Sunday 5am followed by stage 4 from 4pm.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said breakdowns were currently at 17 392 MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 2 940MW. “Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Grootvlei, Hendrina and Kriel power stations were returned to service. “In the same period, a generation unit each at Camden and two generating units at Arnot power stations were taken out of service due to breakdowns.

“Furthermore, the delay in returning units to service at Arnot, Camden, Hendrina, Kendal, Matimba, Matla and Tutuka power stations continue to add to the current capacity constraints,” Mokwena said. She further added that the team is working tirelessly to ensure that generating units are returned to service as soon as possible. Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa finally gave Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa legislative powers to deal with the energy crisis in the country.