File picture: Reuters

Johannesburg - A 57-year-old Mpumalanga farmer and his 24-year-old son are expected to appear in court for allegedly killing 42 goats, belonging to another local man, police said on Wednesday. Police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said: "It is reported that the suspects spotted the herd grazing at their farm around noon and allegedly proceeded to them. They reportedly shot three of the goats before deciding to use their two bakkies to allegedly run over the rest of the herd, ruthlessly killing them instantly."

He said police were summoned to the scene and the pair was then immediately arrested.

They are expected to appear in court Thursday.

Commenting on the matter provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma, has urged the community to live in harmony with each other.

African News Agency/ANA

Check out the new IOL Application.

Google Play Store



Apple App Store

To receive top stories via Whatsapp, send your name to 0745573535.