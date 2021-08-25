Foreign national arrested at Lebombo border gate with crystal meth drugs worth R7.2m
THE Hawks have arrested a 33-year-old foreign national after he was allegedly found with crystal meth worth R7.2 million hidden in a false compartment in his truck.
The man was arrested at the Lebombo border post in Mpumalanga on Tuesday night.
Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Sekgotodi said the suspect, travelling from Mozambique, was crossing the border into South Africa when he was nabbed with the help of the dog unit.
Sekgotodi said members at the border had stopped the man’s truck to search it when they came across the drugs.
“During a search of the truck, the dog reacted positively and members discovered a false compartment.
“Inside the false compartment, 48 containers allegedly containing crystal meth with an estimated value of R7.2m were found and seized.
“Members of the Hawks serious organised crime investigation unit from Mpumalanga were summoned to process the crime scene and take over the investigation.
“The driver, who was the only occupant, was arrested. He was expected to appear in the Komatipoort Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. | IOL