Foreign national arrested at Lebombo border gate with crystal meth drugs worth R7.2m

THE Hawks have arrested a 33-year-old foreign national after he was allegedly found with crystal meth worth R7.2 million hidden in a false compartment in his truck. The man was arrested at the Lebombo border post in Mpumalanga on Tuesday night.

Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Sekgotodi said the suspect, travelling from Mozambique, was crossing the border into South Africa when he was nabbed with the help of the dog unit. Sekgotodi said members at the border had stopped the man’s truck to search it when they came across the drugs. THE false compartment in the truck where the man had hidden the drugs. “During a search of the truck, the dog reacted positively and members discovered a false compartment.