Former cop allegedly killed girlfriend then drove her car to police station

Pretoria - A 27-year-old former police constable was expected to appear in the Standerton Magistrate's Court on Monday, for allegedly killing his 34-year-old girlfriend.

The man reportedly stabbed the woman several times at his residence in Sakhile near Standerton on Sunday.

Afterwards, he drove the victim's vehicle to a police station where he handed himself in, Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said.

“He then led (police), together with the medical team, to his house and, upon arrival, (the) lifeless body of the woman was found in a pool of blood, with visible stab wounds,” Hlathi said, adding that a murder docket was opened and the former policeman arrested.

“Police also confiscated a sharp object at the scene which will form part of the investigation.”

Acting Mpumalanga police provincial commissioner Major General Thulani Phahla condemned the incident and called on men to stop the scourge of gender-based violence .

"Women should be protected by men and not suffer senseless violence. We believe that justice will be served for this victim and her family,” said Phahla.

In another instance of spousal violence involving a member of the police service, Constable Mampho Olga Sekoto was arrested last month, for allegedly shooting her husband. She has appeared in the Ficksburg Magistrate’s Court and was released on a warning.

Sekoto, aged 31, was on patrol duty with a colleague when her husband stopped by their police vehicle to speak to her. She accused him of cheating on her and then allegedly shot him with her official firearm.

African News Agency (ANA)