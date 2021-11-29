Four killed in car crash on Mpumalanga’s R573 highway, delivery van charred Johannesburg - Four people, including two drivers of a light delivery vehicle and a sedan, were killed in an accident on Monday. Mpumalanga road authorities said the vehicles collided head-on on the R573 between Kwaggafontein and Moteti, leaving four men dead.

Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said the crash happened just after 6.30pm. “A head on collision between a light delivery vehicle and a sedan on R573 road between Kwaggafontein and Moteti has left four men dead. “The crash occurred just before 18h30 today and the deceased were certified dead at the scene.

“The light delivery vehicle caught fire upon impact but the driver, who was the only occupant, was ejected out of the vehicle before it caught fire. “The four include both drivers and two passengers who were occupants in the sedan,” he said.. Police officers were busy at the crime scene at the time of publication.

Traffic authorities said various emergency service personnel were currently working on the scene. They said they police would investigate the cause of the crash. Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Vusi Shongwe urged motorists to be cautious on the road especially after sunset when visibility is reduced.