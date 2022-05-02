Gardee family offers R100K reward in hope to find missing Hillary

Rustenburg - A reward of R100 000 has been issued for information leading to the location of Hillary Gardee, the daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee, who is now the head of international relations. South Africa - Cape Town - 24 February 2022 - Godrich Gardee of Godrich Gardee attorneys announcing a class action suit in which over 6 000 people will be taking action against various South African banks on the basis of racial discrimination. Photographer: Armand Hough. African News Agency (ANA) Hillary Gardee went missing on April 29, when she went shopping in Mbombela, formerly Nelspruit. She was with a three-year-old child.

According to her uncle, Moses Mbatha, the three-year-old child was found a street away from their home at 20.30. "The child was dropped in an opposite street, I think two kilometres from the house. For now there is no lead hence we have issued ... a picture with some reward hoping that maybe a good Samaritan can show up. We suspect they took a cab from town with the child and maybe in the car things went bad," Mbatha said. Hillary Gardee, the daughter of Godrich Gardee, former EFF secretary-general, now the head of international relations, is missing. A reward of R100 000 has been issued for information that can lead to locating her He said Hillary lived in a small area called KamaGugu less than six kilometres from Mbombela.

"A lot might have happened along the way. It is still under investigation because we still have to know why it took long for the child to be dropped from town (Mbombela) to KamaGugu. (It is) less than six minutes if you drive and there are few robots (traffic lights) that can prevent you to make it even in 10 minutes.“ Mbatha said Hillary was not someone who would arrive at home late late without communicating with the family. He said her phone was off at around 17:45 Those with information that could help in tracing Hillary Gardee are requested to contact the police or the family on 072 514 1456.

