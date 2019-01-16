A pit bull. Picture: Pinterest

Nelspruit - A five-year-old girl was killed after she was attacked by two pitbulls in White River, near Nelspruit. Police spokesperson Leornad Hlathi said the incident occurred on Tuesday around 5pm.

"Information at police disposal revealed that a 51-year-old woman, who is the owner of the dogs, and also neighbours of the victim’s parents were reportedly coming from work, accompanied by the little girl.

"As soon as she opened her gate, the dogs are reported to have suddenly attacked the young girl, fatally wounding her," Hlathi said.

She was certified dead at the scene.

A case of culpable homicide has been opened and an investigation is underway.

African News Agency (ANA)