Gunmen take undisclosed amount of money after blowing up a cash van

HEAVILY armed men made off with an undisclosed amount of money after bombing a cash van in Masoyi outside White River, Mpumalanga police said. Spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said about 20 heavily armed men sprayed the cash van with bullets on Saturday.

“Reports indicate that at about 7.50am guards working for Fidelity Security Company were transporting cash. They were driving on the R538 road towards Dayizenza in Masoyi. A grey BMW then reportedly emerged and collided with their vehicle, forcing it to a halt. “It is said that subsequent to that, the suspects fired a hail of bullets directed at the guards while they [the suspects] descended on the cash van. “There was an exchange of fire between the suspects and the guards who were then held at gunpoint and pulled from their vehicle.

“The security guards were ordered to lie on the ground. The suspects also detonated some explosives to force open the cash van. The suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of cash,” he said. Brigadier Mohlala said the gunmen fled the scene in a maroon Toyota Corolla and a silver grey VW Polo without registration number plates. “The suspects are still at large, hence the manhunt. Police were alerted about the incident and a case of armed robbery is being investigated.

“Police urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects to call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or send information via MYSAPSAPP. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.” In a separate incident, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) said Dumisane Jan Mbokodo, 32, was sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment for fraud. Spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said Mbokodo applied for a vehicle finance loan online from First National Bank through Polokwane Toyota on November 27, 2019.

“An application for a vehicle worth R451 000 was processed, approved and successfully delivered to the accused in Mpumalanga province. “The bank became suspicious when the accused failed to honour his first instalments and it started to review his application. “It was discovered that the accused used fraudulent documents to apply for the vehicle finance loan. A case of fraud was opened and the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation was entrusted with the investigation of the case.”

He said Mbokodo was arrested at his home in Kanyamazane on January 28, 2021. “After making few court appearances, the accused was released on R5 000 bail until he was sentenced by the Polokwane Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday.” He said the vehicle worth R451 000 was still not recovered but, it has since been circulated as a stolen vehicle.