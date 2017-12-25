Nkomazi - Two teenagers were killed and three other people seriously injured on Monday night in Madadeni area in Nkomazi, Mpumalanga, after they were allegedly knocked down by a car whose driver sped off after the crash, the provincial department of community safety said.

Spokesman for the department Joseph Mabuza said five pedestrians were crossing the D2945 road in a busy area near the tavern at around 8pm, when the accident happened.

“The deceased are males aged between 14 and 16 and they died at the scene” said Mabuza.

“The three injured people were taken to Tonga Hospital for treatment. I’m not sure about the ages and genders of the other three victims. At this stage I can also not say to which direction the car went after knocking the pedestrians down.”

Two cases of culpable homicide were opened for investigation and no arrests have been made, added Mabuza. He said more charges, including the one for failing to stop at the accident scene, might be added at a later stage during the course of the investigation.

African News Agency/ANA