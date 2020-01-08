Cape Town – Police have launched a manhunt for suspects following a spate of truck hijackings in the Delmas, Mpumalanga, area.
In one incident, five armed men who hijacked a truck appeared to be dressed in full SAPS and Sars uniforms, while driving cars that had blue lights.
Two trucks belonging to the same company were hijacked on Monday at about 8.30pm on the R50 while transporting soya from Bronkhorstspruit to Standerton, a police spokesperson said on Wednesday.
"Reports further suggest that the driver of the truck that was in the front experienced mechanical problems, which resulted in him stopping the truck. The driver of the other truck stopped as well to offer assistance.
"Whilst fixing the truck, it is alleged that four armed suspects alighted from a white Nissan light duty vehicle.