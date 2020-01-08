Hunt for Mpumalanga truck hijacking suspects wearing police, Sars uniforms









File picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA). Cape Town – Police have launched a manhunt for suspects following a spate of truck hijackings in the Delmas, Mpumalanga, area. In one incident, five armed men who hijacked a truck appeared to be dressed in full SAPS and Sars uniforms, while driving cars that had blue lights. Two trucks belonging to the same company were hijacked on Monday at about 8.30pm on the R50 while transporting soya from Bronkhorstspruit to Standerton, a police spokesperson said on Wednesday. "Reports further suggest that the driver of the truck that was in the front experienced mechanical problems, which resulted in him stopping the truck. The driver of the other truck stopped as well to offer assistance. "Whilst fixing the truck, it is alleged that four armed suspects alighted from a white Nissan light duty vehicle.

"Both drivers were tied with their shoelaces and put in the trucks. Information provided to police suggests that the suspects drove with them (drivers) to an unknown location and off-loaded 40 tons of soya to the value of R400 000.

"The victims were later abandoned in the veld. Both trucks were then recovered in the early hours of Tuesday."

In another incident, police reported that at around 2am yesterday a truck, which was transporting stationery on the N12, was pulled over by a white VW Polo as well as a black SUV Mitsubishi. Both of these cars had blue lights.

"Five armed men alighted from these vehicles and appeared to be dressed in full SAPS and Sars uniforms. The driver of the truck was taken and dropped off in a bush.

"Stationery to the value of about R100 000 and the Toyota Hino truck, valued at about R500 000, were also taken by the suspects.

"The provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Mondli Zuma, has indicated that the police will work hard to locate the suspects.

“There are people who think that they can commit crime wearing a police uniform as well as that of other law enforcement institutions and abscond.

"They must think again because we are going to use all the resources at our disposal to hunt them down and make an example out of them," said a police spokesperson.

Police who might have information that can assist in apprehending the suspects of the hijacking cases are requested to call 0860 010111.

Members of the public can also call 10111 or send SMSes to 32211 for any crime-related information.