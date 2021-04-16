Infant dies after taxi ignores stop sign and crashes into mom

Johannesburg: A Mpumalanga taxi driver, who was allegedly chasing a motorist for ferrying passengers, ignored a stop sign and crashed into a woman carrying an infant. The five-month-old infant died at the scene. The mother and a man who the taxi crashed into survived and were taken to hospital. Mpumalanga police have since warned road users to adhere to road traffic signs, with a view to avoid ingunnecessary loss of lives. On Tuesday, the child’s 25-year-old mother was carrying the infant in Amersfoort. A 20-year-old man was walking nearby.

Colonel Donald Mdhluli, of the Mpumalanga police, said 31-year-old Siboniso Patrick Mathebula approached in his minibus taxi and crashed into them.

Mathebula was allegedly chasing another vehicle.

“He allegedly ignored a stop sign as he was chasing after a white Toyota Avanza from Ermelo for ferrying passengers. As a result of the chase, he (Mathebula) hit two pedestrians, a 20-year-old male as well as a 23-year-old female who was carrying a five-month-old baby.

“The baby was, unfortunately, certified dead as a result of the accident and the other victims were rushed to hospital for medical treatment,” Mdhluli said.

Mathebula was arrested and charged with culpable homicide as well as reckless and negligent driving.

He appeared in the Amersfoort Magistrate's Court on Wednesday and was expected back on April 19 for a bail application.

“The police management in the province has strongly condemned the incident which resulted in the unnecessary loss of life and calls on drivers to drive responsibly,” Mdhluli said.

