Kidnapped kids found after their dad robbed during home invasion

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg – Four armed men, aged between 21 and 50, have been arrested after a Mpumalanga businessman’s children were kidnapped during a house robbery. Police say a ransom demand was later issued, and worked around the clock to find the children, aged 9 and 11. They were later found in a house in Limpopo. A spokesperson for the Mpumalanga police, Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, said the four armed men stormed the businessman’s Siyabuswa home on Thursday. He said during the robbery the men took an undisclosed amount of cash, a vehicle and the family’s personal belongings.

He said when they left, they took the two children.

“The stolen vehicle was, however, found abandoned not far from the victims' house and the children were driven in a different vehicle.

“The suspects then contacted the children' parents and demanded a ransom for their release. The matter was reported to the police and a manhunt ensued,” Hlathi said.

The following day, Friday, September 11, officers followed up information which shed light on where the children were being kept.

Hlathi said they were being held hostage at a house in Limpopo.

Four suspects were arrested and the children were found.

“The suspects were found in possession of a firearm as well as some belongings believed to have been taken during the robbery. A grey Hyundai Elantra (sedan) which was used by the men to carry out their plan was confiscated as well.”

The man appeared in the Mdutjana Magistrate's Court on Monday to face charges of house robbery, kidnapping and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Hlathi said they could not rule out the possibility the men were linked to other cases.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Mondli Zuma thanked the police for their dedication and ensuring the safe return of the children and making the arrests.

"We are very proud of these members for acting swiftly in ensuring that the children were brought back to their parents unharmed.

’’We urge the public to assist with information that could lead to the whereabouts of one outstanding suspect, " said Zuma.

IOL