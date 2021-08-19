Life in jail for Mpumalanga man who fatally stabbed mother of his daughter

Pretoria – The High Court in Mpumalanga, sitting in Breyten, has sentenced a 30-year-old man to life imprisonment for the murder of the mother of his daughter at Emzinoni near Bethal. The man, whose identity is being withheld to protect his daughter, was sentenced on Tuesday for killing the woman in September 2018, Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said in a statement.

“The decision to sentence the 30-year-old man was reached after overwhelming evidence was presented in court which revealed details on how he brutally stabbed his 23-year-old partner to death,” Mdhluli said. That morning, the man went to visit the mother of his child, who resided with her aunt and the two-year-old in Emzinoni. An argument ensued between the two in the presence of the toddler which turned violent, leading to the man stabbing the young mother. He then fled the scene, leaving the woman bleeding profusely with the child next to her. Later that day, the woman’s aunt returned home from work and discovered her body in a pool of blood. Police in Emzinoni and paramedics were called to the scene and the woman was certified dead and a murder case opened.