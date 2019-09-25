File photo: Pexels

CAPE TOWN - A 28-year-old man was remanded after he appeared in the the Bushbuckridge Magistrate’s Court for allegedly raping a 17-year-old teenager, Mpumalanga police said on Wednesday. Police spokesman Leonard Hlati said the incident took place at Dwarsloop, near Bushbuckridge on Monday.

It is alleged that the victim received a message from the man, requesting a meeting to discuss church practice issues, as they both attend the same church.

“She then reportedly invited him to her residence, whereupon arrival, the suspect found her preparing to go to the shopping complex and offered to transport her there and back.

“It is reported that on their way back, he started asking questions about her relationship(s), while driving with her to his house. When they arrived he allegedly invited her to get inside the house so that they could start discussing the matter (church practice), however, in turn he allegedly raped her,” said Hlathi.