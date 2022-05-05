Man arrested with 39 blocks of dagga worth R1.2 million in Mpumalanga

Rustenburg - A 31-year-old man was arrested after he was allegedly found in possession of 39 blocks of dagga, with an estimated street value of R1.2 million, Mpumalanga police said on Thursday. Police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the man was arrested on Wednesday, on charges of dealing in dagga, as well as for possession of an unlicensed firearm.

“The officers were conducting their routine patrol duties when they spotted a suspicious Toyota Hilux bakkie at Sector One along Oshoek Borderline. “They then stopped the bakkie, searched it and found 39 blocks of dagga inside, as well as a firearm in the driver's possession, who reportedly failed to produce a license and was arrested thereafter. “Police then confiscated the dagga worth R1.2m, as well as the vehicle," he said.

Last month, three people were arrested for allegedly smuggling dagga worth more than R94 000 into South Africa from eSwatini. The three, aged between 57 and 61, were arrested after they crossed through the fence from eSwatini into South Africa, near the Oshoek border. According to the report, the three suspects, two males and one female, were driving in a white Toyota single cab bakkie, where they allegedly entered South Africa through the fence other than the port of entry.

“The said members that were patrolling in the area then spotted them and ordered the driver to stop,” Colonel Mdhluli said at the time. “Upon searching the bakkie, the astute members discovered about three refuse bags packed with dagga weighing at around 224kg and to the estimated (street) value of about R94 256,” added Mdhluli. IOL